WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been recognized as a Leader by Gartner in the July 2020 Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation. This is the second year running that SAP has been acknowledged. In its latest report, Gartner assessed products from 15 vendors, including the SAP Sales Cloud solution.

SAP Sales Cloud provides a technological framework for sales teams to take the pulse of each deal, monitor sales analytics, forecast sales revenues and improve sales strategy with content recommendations.

According to the report, SAP was recognized for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

“In today’s competitive marketplace, there is no second chance at securing a deal — customers have freedom and options to look elsewhere if their needs aren’t being met,” said Paula Hansen, chief revenue officer of SAP Customer Experience. “With SAP Sales Cloud, sales organizations can manage the overall health of the business down to individual deals, ultimately driving successful sales results.”

The SAP Sales Cloud solution is part of the larger SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which also includes the SAP Marketing Cloud, SAP Commerce Cloud, SAP Service Cloud and SAP Customer Data Cloud solutions.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the sales force automation landscape.

