WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that it has been named a leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Next-Generation Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment.

Using the IDC MarketScape’s comprehensive assessment framework and customer feedback gathered through online surveys and phone interviews, the study analyzed 15 vendors offering implementation services for SAP with a focus on next-generation SAP products. The study indicated an increase in SAP S/4HANA adoption. It noted, “All vendors have dedicated offerings and joint go-to-market strategies with SAP in place to help enterprises transition to SAP S/4HANA.” Two primary categories, capabilities and strategies, served as key measures of short- and long-term success. SAP was named a leader.

“With each of our offerings, including next-generation implementation services, SAP prioritizes our customers’ innovation and digital transformations to help them achieve critical business objectives,” said Shane Paladin, president, Services, SAP SE. “As SAP aims to support customers in their journeys to becoming intelligent enterprises, we are honored to be recognized as a leader among next-generation implementation service providers.”

According to the study: “SAP utilizes its services, support and tools to help its customers deliver the valuable experiences to their own end customers.” The study noted under SAP’s strengths, “Buyers rate SAP highly for providing appropriate and high-quality resources for SAP projects and for utilizing proven SAP services delivery methodologies/tools. Similarly, IDC values SAP’s client adoption strategy and the company’s next-generation tools/IP strategy.”

As the study states: “To meet SAP customers’ unique needs, SAP services are delivered holistically by SAP Services and Support or as a complement to the services of SAP ecosystem and partners.”

SAP offers expert support at every step of each customer’s digital transformation journey.

For more information on SAP’s offerings for next-generation implementation services and products, please visit Services and Support from SAP.

To read an excerpt of the June 2020 report, please visit IDC MarketScape: Worldwide SAP Next-Generation Implementation Services 2020 Vendor Assessment (doc #US46141520).

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.