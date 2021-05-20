WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has integrated advanced support into its solutions to deliver the intuitive experience modern business users need. With artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Built-In Support concept from SAP moves support directly into the application, simplifying and accelerating customer interaction with an embedded, contextually aware digital support assistant.

To meet customers wherever they are, Built-In Support has driven the delivery of cutting-edge tools and access to live support from experts in fewer steps, helping to improve business outcomes and increase value for SAP customers.

“Our overarching goal is to make support not only effortless but also available how and where customers want it – within the application – and contextually aware of their needs,” said Andreas Heckmann, executive vice president and head, Customer Solution Support & Innovation, SAP SE. “Just as the RISE with SAP package brings together everything you need to transform your business in the cloud that works best for the customer, SAP now offers a matching intuitive, connected and holistic support experience that helps make it easy for businesses to improve operational reliability and efficiency.”

This innovative customer experience leverages AI and machine learning to deliver the intuitive experiences that users have come to expect from smart phones but with the full might of SAP’s engineering powering the interaction behind the scenes. With the latest advances, the intelligent, customized support SAP has been pioneering for years with enterprise software now provides an easy-to-engage consumer-grade experience for customers.

Built-In Support Connects Customers to AI-Enabled Help

Based on the Built-In Support approach, an embedded, contextually aware digital support assistant is currently available for SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Following the Built-In Support approach, contextually aware digital support will soon be embedded in additional solutions, including the SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain and SAP Cloud ALM solutions.

Key features of the contextually aware embedded support include:

Intelligent search and the Incident Solution Matching service : These features answer users’ questions faster using an intelligent search feature that knows where the customer is and automatically suggests personalized solutions.

: These features answer users’ questions faster using an intelligent search feature that knows where the customer is and automatically suggests personalized solutions. Expert Chat service: Without leaving the application, users can easily initiate a chat session using the Expert Chat service to contact a domain expert who can help solve issues much faster.

Thanks to historical data of past usage, preventative services are inching closer to reality. By analyzing performance and error data, cloud health redefines traditional monitoring and enables preventative action, helping businesses avoid costly disruptions and time-consuming incidents. These advances have helped move SAP one step closer to offering fully predictive support that can anticipate and solve a problem before it occurs.

Effortless Interaction

Today’s users are often not the IT experts of yesteryear. Any user may need support, and they increasingly are expecting to access prompt and proper support without leaving the application. This kind of in-context support helps reduce disruptions and costly downtime and improve efficiency, while providing a much more intuitive and streamlined support experience.

Keep Up Customers’ Business Continuity

SAP Cloud ALM has already been included in a subscription for SAP S/4HANA Cloud and is one of the key components of the RISE with SAP program. The application lifecycle management capabilities provided by SAP Cloud ALM help customers implement SAP S/4HANA Cloud quickly and standardize its operations for increased efficiency.

These new solutions and tools are part of the next generation of support technology and customer experience, available now from SAP.

