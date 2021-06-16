WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that as of May 13, SAP Services and Support has been awarded a 4.7 rating out of five in Gartner Peer Insights in the application services market category for SAP S/4HANA. The rating, based on 22 reviews over the past 12 months, appeared on the Peer Insights platform of Gartner Inc. Peer Insights is an online IT software and service review platform where IT professionals and technology decision-makers anonymously rate technology products and services.

“The rating is so valuable to the team at SAP Services and Support because it shows that customers are seeing the immense value of our work and are taking the time to pass that information on to others who are planning their digital transformation,” said Augusta Spinelli, head, Services Intelligent Delivery Group, SAP.

The positive reviews reflect a series of improvements that SAP Services and Support has implemented in recent months. SAP has been working to automate and standardize customer offerings that provide business outcomes more quickly, a strategic imperative the pandemic accelerated. For example, SAP Services and Support helped businesses rapidly pivot to e-commerce operations, providing a vital lifeline to many during a year of disruption as well as an invaluable option for customers in the future.

For SAP Services and Support, this value is clearly reflected in the 4.7 rating. The rating is not only a badge of honor for all members of SAP Services and Support services. It is also a critical element in how the group’s work is evaluated publicly.

Gartner’s Peer Insights is one of many criteria that impact Gartner Magic Quadrant positioning, which evaluates and ranks vendors according to defined criteria for a certain market category. The important positioning previously used one-on-one interviews with customers as one of the many criteria to determine positioning.

In addition, the Peer Insights platform offers customers a chance to help SAP identify opportunities to improve services and support offerings, while helping their peers make confident purchasing decisions.

Disclaimer: Gartner Peer Insights reviews constitute the subjective opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences and do not represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

