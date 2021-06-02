Organizations are facing one of the biggest change management challenges in recent history. The move to flexible work, a looming talent crisis, and the need to accelerate digital transformation are converging all at once and across all industries.

More than ever, organizations need modern technology in the cloud that can support and adapt to the rapidly changing needs of people and the business. Because regardless of the transformation at hand, people are the most important factor.

When employees are in the center of a transformation effort, there is a 70% higher transformation success rate than when they are not, according to Boston Consulting Group. People don’t just need to buy into the vision, they need to understand how they will get there. A culture of learning, frequent and transparent communication, and data-driven decision making are critical to transformation success.

Announced at SAPPHIRE NOW, RISE with SAP for Human Experience Management (HXM) is a new offering that helps organizations drive the cultural change needed for ongoing digital transformation. It combines RISE with SAP and HXM solutions to provide the choice and flexibility organizations need to move their human resources (HR) operations to the cloud.

At SAP, we are committed to making the transition to the cloud easy, flexible, and on our customers’ terms. We know there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to their needs or their timelines. To ease the transition from on-premise solutions to the cloud, we are making significant investments to our born-in-the-cloud core HR solutions, such as the launch of SAP SuccessFactors Time Tracking, improved configurability and localization for SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, and accelerated cloud payroll innovation, as well as streamlined data integration between on-premise and cloud solutions. We have also launched new solutions like SAP Work Zone for HR to help our customers meet the changing needs of their people, especially with the permanent adoption of flexible and remote work.

RISE with SAP for HXM builds on these technological investments with a simplified commercial offering so organizations can accelerate their path to tangible outcomes. It delivers business transformation as a service, bringing together the solutions, services, and flexibility to drive change in the way that works best.

Moving HR to the cloud, in tandem with solutions such as SAP S/4HANA, helps organizations establish the technological foundation to create the flexible, engaged workforce they need to succeed in the future of work. HXM empowers employees with relevant experiences that increase productivity and engagement, and provide targeted upskilling and reskilling that align with business goals. At the same time, leaders can break down silos and integrate data to make faster and more informed decisions.

Depending on an organization’s needs, we have developed three offerings:

Structure for success builds a foundation to connect people data with financial data to measure profitability, plan and forecast accurately, and manage compliance.

builds a foundation to connect people data with financial data to measure profitability, plan and forecast accurately, and manage compliance. Reskill to innovate helps reskill project and technical teams with the training required to support ongoing transformation, drive adoption of new technology, and increase the speed of innovation.

helps reskill project and technical teams with the training required to support ongoing transformation, drive adoption of new technology, and increase the speed of innovation. Operationally transform improves operations and planning with easy access to people and finance data, and simple, intuitive experiences for payroll and time tracking.

We are committed to helping our customers implement these solutions on the timeline and with the partner that works best for their business and their workforce.

Bob Park, global SAP SuccessFactors leader at Deloitte Consulting LLP, shared: “Deloitte is eager to work with our clients to unleash the full power of RISE with SAP for HXM to help elevate their workforce experience and increase the value of their digital transformation. Through our focus on the cloud-enabled Kinetic Workforce, we are more than prepared to join SAP on the journey of business transformation as a service, and we’re very excited for the opportunity to help our clients using SAP solutions create more human-centric organizations and innovate with impact.”

In today’s world, the companies that thrive are those that adapt quickly and keep their people at the core of every decision they make. They have the culture and technology that helps align, engage, and properly skill their workforce. By accelerating people transformations with RISE with SAP for HXM, organizations can establish the foundation they need to keep up with the rapidly changing needs of the workforce and to future-proof their business.

To learn more about HXM solutions from SAP, tune into the tune into the Increase Organizational Agility with Intelligent ERP and HR Solutions session during the HR track at SAPPHIRE NOW for HR on June 9.

Jill Popelka is president of SAP SuccessFactors.