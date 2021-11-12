As a leading provider of cloud-based people experience management solutions, AKT Global’s business is people. AKT Global helps its clients to redefine and transform the way people experience their organizations and brands, adapting to the new expectations of the digital experience economy. And the company practices what it preaches.

“Providing a great workplace experience for our employees is a top priority,” confirms Yoav Ventura, co-founder and managing partner at AKT Global. “The sudden shift from hybrid to fully remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic and the expansion of our workforce to include both on- and off-balance-sheet talent forced us to rethink how we manage and engage with our people.”

As part of this rethink, AKT Global implemented the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone solution to help build a digital communication and knowledge management platform that gives each employee a digital workspace, providing a personalized overview of relevant information, insights, and actions.

Thanks to the extensive library of design and functionality widgets available in the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone solution, AKT Global was able to build a custom homepage for the new workspace in just a couple of weeks, bringing together business information that previously was siloed. Next, the company conceptualized and mapped out detailed knowledge base articles (KBAs) that make it easier for employees to find any information they need. The ability to create and update KBAs also empowers people to share their expertise while working remotely.

The digital workspace is integrated with the company’s SAP SuccessFactors solutions for core HR and talent management. It serves as the first port of call for communicating with colleagues, exchanging information, reading the latest company news, signing up for virtual events, completing onboarding and training, and submitting HR queries. And, with native integration to Microsoft Teams, project and work collaborations are integrated too.

“SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone is helping us to constantly improve our organization’s effectiveness and engagement by creating one space where employees can find everything they need to get their work done and to be productive,” says Ventura. “They can easily communicate and collaborate with each other no matter where they are based. Employee exposure and engagement with HR and company communications has increased by 50%, and we’ve seen a 20% efficiency improvement within the first few months alone.”

The digital workspace also empowers managers with the insights they need to become better leaders. The integration between SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone and AKT Global’s People Management Digital Coach solution – Global Winner of the SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone Innovation Challenge 2021 – means that the digital workspace can nudge managers to take positive actions towards their team members. For example, an employee’s upcoming return from maternity leave, pulled from the SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central solution, would trigger a nudge to her manager on how to welcome her back and re-onboard her for a smooth transition back to work.

Ventura concludes: “SAP SuccessFactors Work Zone helps us to bring our global remote workforce together as one team as we continue to grow and helps us create the right workplace experience for employees, keeping them informed, engaged, and productive.”

