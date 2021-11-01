WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group has expanded its relationship with SAP by investing in SAP’s business-transformation-as-a-service offering, RISE with SAP, to further the entertainment company’s intelligent enterprise journey.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group will upgrade its existing SAP ECC 6.0 environment to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and integrate other modular cloud solutions including SAP Ariba, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Concur software. Where highly unique processes are required, SAP Business Technology Platform will be used to innovate.

“Embracing an intelligent enterprise strategy will simplify our business and support the organization’s global growth strategy,” said Philippe Lalumière, vice president, Information Technology, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. “Having the ability to quickly pivot, scale and create new, engaging fan experiences has never been more important given the impact the global pandemic has had on the entertainment industry. RISE with SAP and SAP S/4HANA will help power our ability to deliver on these goals.”

“People around the world love Cirque du Soleil for the performers’ incredible agility, flexibility, coordination and talent,” said SAP North America President DJ Paoni. “This partnership is all about helping Cirque du Soleil embrace and incorporate these same values in its day-to-day operations as a company.”

This project is the latest step in SAP and Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group’s ongoing, innovation-driven partnership aimed at delivering new and exciting experiences to audiences around the world using the power of technology. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group became an SAP customer in 2001 to help transform its business to be the leading entertainment company in the world — a two-decade milestone both organizations are excited to celebrate in the months to come.

