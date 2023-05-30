SAP S/4HANA Cloud has been available for some time now. Numerous articles and information are available to support your decision to transition. Yet is there something still holding you back? Is the thought of analyzing and planning the move of your existing business processes, plus the mass of all related data, holding you back?

Feeling a bit overwhelmed or uncertain about this transformation process is normal. Those feelings are the reason tools and guidance are available to help you plan and execute a smooth transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Get the best possible support in understanding your data and visualizing the ways you can transform it.

Simulate How You Would Transform to the Future State

An important step in any transformation is to understand all the data and data objects that are underneath. This is where the new, cloud-based SAP Business Transformation Center solution comes into play. This solution helps guide you through the relevant steps required for your business transformation and data migration.

SAP Business Transformation Center also helps make sense of the data that’s in your systems, so you understand your transformation needs. You can look at the existing data, analyze the data objects, and then scope your business and data transformation project. The first feature of SAP Business Transformation Center is the digital blueprint, available as of March 2023. Based on data-driven guidance, it can enable you to define the migration and transformation scope from SAP ERP Central Component (SAP ECC) to SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition or on premise. Next steps would be the transformation of the data and finally the verification.

SAP Business Transformation Center can give you a streamlined and holistic approach to help manage your data transformation challenges with less effort and more satisfaction. It helps simplify, accelerate, and safeguard the project’s data stream with ready-to-use content, data-driven insights, and recommendations. It’s a software-as-a-service (SaaS) cloud solution powered by SAP Cloud ALM, the strategic cloud-based solution helping customers manage their entire application lifecycle. SAP Business Transformation Center is included in SAP Cloud service subscriptions and the SAP Enterprise Support services.

Have Confidence in Your Decision

SAP Business Transformation Center comes with content and methodologies that can guide you through the necessary steps of data transformation – and guidance means quicker decisions with reduced complexity, effort, and risk. Overall, there can be an efficiency gain, which can translate into a shortened timeline of your transformation project. You should now feel confident in your decision and move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Read more about how to plan your SAP S/4HANA Cloud transformation with SAP Business Transformation Center.

Regina Postman is part of Customer Support and Innovation Communications at SAP.