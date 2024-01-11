SAP Announces New AI-Driven Retail Capabilities to Enhance Customer Experience – From Planning to Personalization

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced new AI-driven capabilities to help retailers optimize business processes and drive profitability and customer loyalty.

These innovative capabilities, from planning to personalization, will provide retailers with holistic customer insights and data analysis to adapt and thrive amid rapid market changes.

“These AI-driven retail capabilities build on SAP’s industry-tailored, intelligent customer experience (CX) strategy, which provides companies with deeply integrated functionalities to enable their most critical business processes and customer journeys,” said Ritu Bhargava, president and chief product officer, Industries and CX, SAP. “SAP’s composable architecture unlocks the creative potential of retailers, allowing them to cherry-pick capabilities tailored to their unique needs and rapidly innovate and respond to market demands, ultimately helping them to supercharge profitable growth.”

The new capabilities include SAP’s unmatched industry expertise and embedded SAP Business AI technology to deliver true end-to-end retail solutions. AI is only as good as the data that powers it, and SAP’s ability to integrate experiential and operational data across the enterprise enables more insightful, AI-driven decision-making for businesses. This integration produces more intelligent, personalized experiences for customers, as the best retail outcomes require great CX.

“In today’s environment, it’s critical to have insight across the business, which is why Swarovski has continued to adopt and leverage SAP’s end-to-end solutions, enabling us to connect our business processes,” said Lea Sonderegger, chief digital officer and chief information officer, Swarovski. “Since leveraging SAP software, we’ve had the flexibility and security to support continuous innovation, which offers us a consistent foundation for cultivating unique Swarovski customer loyalty across all touch points and innovating to create unique customer experiences.”

“Retailers and brands that achieve growth and profitability in today’s economy will bring together rich enterprise data and AI-embedded applications to enable everyone across their company to deliver amazing, personalized experiences to the right customer, on the right channel, at the right time,” said Leslie Hand, group vice president, Retail & Financial Insights, IDC. “IDC anticipates more aggressive investment by retailers than we’ve seen in years, and working with a strategic partner that understands and can deliver end-to-end capabilities is essential for buyers.”

Examples of some of the newest capabilities include:

SAP Predictive Demand Planning: This solution will provide retailers with more accurate and longer-range demand forecasts across channels using a self-learning demand model. Besides enabling scalable, cost-efficient, high-volume calculations, it will offer precise forecasting and automatically identify and consider a variety of demand factors and external data. The solution will provide apps for forecast configuration, analysis, adjustment and simulation and offer intelligent alerting with root causes and recommendations.

Example use case: A grocer wants to establish a highly automated approach for replenishing yogurt to lower costs and waste while improving customer service. SAP’s new solutions will automatically forecast and schedule replenishment orders with the correct quantities for the right locations while keeping costs low. Business users can then review and accept intelligent recommendations and transfer to the procurement system to create purchase orders, as well as understand any issue, address it quickly and avoid problems in the future.

Example use case: A coffee retailer is offering its customers real-time fulfillment updates. SAP Order Management foundation ensures a streamlined operation, which efficiently coordinates with the required insights to fulfill customers’ needs, even in complex cases for various items, such as subscriptions, in-store pickup and sourcing accessories. SAP Order Management for sourcing and availability also provides a centralized view of inventory to ensure customer demand is always met.

