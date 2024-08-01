SAP and Hilti Co-Innovate to Bring Product Lifecycle Management to the Cloud

WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today launched new cloud capabilities for SAP Product Lifecycle Management (SAP PLM) solutions. In a strategic co-innovation with Hilti AG, a leading global provider of products and services for the construction industry, SAP is helping customers connect their business data to both engineering and research and development departments, enabling businesses to be more efficient and save money.

The new capabilities of SAP PLM solutions include native connectivity with SAP cloud ERP solutions and supply chain management solutions from SAP. This connectivity enables businesses to deliver the right product at the right time at the right price by providing end-to-end visibility and control across the entire value chain. By smoothly linking product data with business processes, companies can efficiently organize product information, streamline workflows and foster cross-functional collaboration, ultimately enhancing their ability to meet market demands. Leveraging partnerships with DSC Software AG, Cideon and others, the solution also integrates with third-party product data management and computer-aided design tools, shrinking implementation times.

“Integration is critical for companies modernizing their manufacturing strategies and operational processes,” said Dominik Metzger, head of engineering for SAP Digital Supply Chain. “Collaborating with Hilti not only demonstrates their trust in our product lifecycle management solutions but also allows us to shape the future of cloud-native SAP PLM offerings.”

A centralized repository for product data management is embedded directly into the SAP PLM portfolio, serving as a single source of truth. This simplifies data organization, minimizes errors and accelerates time to market by fostering effective teamwork across various stakeholders.

“By leveraging cloud-native SAP PLM solutions, we are not only enhancing our product development processes for customer-specific products, but we are making construction better,” said Johann Stadler, head of large projects IT for Hilti.

Hilti, operating in over 120 countries, has been at the forefront of innovation with a comprehensive range of construction products. The company has embarked on its next phase of digital transformation by adopting SAP PLM to bring unprecedented levels of efficiency and transparency to its product development processes, providing customers specifically engineered and on-demand prefabricated products.

