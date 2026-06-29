The hardest part of buying enterprise software isn’t finding it—discovery is basically solved. You can find thousands of enterprise software options in an afternoon. The hard part is everything that happens between finding the right solution and actually having access to it.

Who owns the procurement motion? How does pricing get negotiated? Who handles the contract? What about tax, invoicing, and payment? Which team tracks approvals? And once it’s signed, how does it fit into existing contracts and renewal cycles?

Discover, try, and buy solutions from SAP and partners Explore SAP Store

Most of these previously mentioned challenges occur in e-mail chains, spreadsheets, and conversations that no one fully documents. Seventy-three percent of B2B buyers actively avoid suppliers who send irrelevant outreach—they’ve already done their research by the time they engage. But the internal process of actually completing a purchase remains as manual as it was a decade ago. Research, shortlist, evaluate, and then hand it off to a process that moves at a completely different speed.

This is especially true for organizations with existing SAP investments. Expanding a software landscape that’s already complex—adding new capabilities, aligning contracts, managing co-term timing across multiple products—adds layers of coordination that can slow even straightforward decisions to a crawl. Every new solution that doesn’t co-term with an existing contract means another renewal date to track, another negotiation cycle to manage, and another piece of the landscape that runs on its own timeline.

SAP Store exists to help remove those layers and barriers. For SAP customers, it’s the single place to discover, trial, and purchase both SAP and partner solutions—over 3,600 of them—within an environment that’s already connected to their existing SAP landscape. When a customer modifies an existing contract through SAP Store, new purchases automatically co-term with the original order. Pricing and discounts, if applicable, are inherited from the previous contract. There are no separate renewal cycles to manage, no renegotiations from scratch.

The buying process itself is also built to help remove the common points of friction. Automated entitlement checks confirm compatibility before a purchase is completed. Pre-verified product dependencies prevent deployment issues after the fact. For customers that want to move quickly, many solutions offer a “Buy Now” path that goes from selection to provisioned access in under 15 minutes. No forms to fill out, no calls to schedule.

For deals that require more than a standard checkout—negotiated pricing, custom terms, specific payment methods—private offers on SAP Store can keep the entire transaction inside the platform rather than pushing it back into offline coordination. B2B decision-makers willing to spend US$10 million or more on an e-commerce transaction has grown 83% in recent years; the appetite for completing complex deals digitally is there.

Marketplaces now represent around 14.4% of B2B e-commerce sales in the U.S., growing roughly 35% year over year. For SAP customers, the shift is already underway, inside a marketplace built specifically for their environment.

Explore SAP Store to discover SAP and partner solutions, request quotes, start trials, and manage purchases through a more centralized experience.

Brent Eason is senior director for SAP Marketplace Direct Business.