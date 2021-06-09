When considering the magnitude of change the world faced last year and the momentum achieved in finding new ground, it’s people who are driving transformation for the better.

There was a time when we never could have imagined a fully remote workforce and today, we’ve proven that the impossible is in fact feasible – and for some, even a preference compared to how we operated before. The challenges that seemed daunting last year are now the standard, even simple compared to what is coming next. How, when, and in what capacity do we open offices? How do we predict the future when circumstances have shown that initial assumptions can been so easily challenged?

More and more, the answer points toward organizational agility and problem-solving through a multi-dimensional, data-driven approach. With people at the center of this, achieving the next stage of human experience will require a strong tech backbone across the enterprise, end to end.

For example, with SAP Analytics Cloud, reporting, analytics, and planning are brought together into a single platform that allows users to continuously innovate and combine people and enterprise data.

Considering a challenge such as a “return to workplace” scenario, things like safety, balancing productivity with employee sentiment, and differentiating from region to region will require human experience management (HXM) tools to form a clear picture and take action.

Things like tracking vaccine status to reopen offices can be accessed in SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central through a new, free health and vaccination monitoring portlet. Data can also be brought in from a variety of sources such as contingent workers from SAP Fieldglass software, sentiment data from Qualtrics, and labor availability from the broader market. With the combination of SAP SuccessFactors software and SAP Analytics Cloud as part of the SAP Business Technology Platform, educated decisions can be made toward shaping a clearer picture into the future of work.

Beyond gaining visibility across the enterprise, organizational agility also requires the constant need to adapt skills, behaviors, and processes. Tools that can be adapted based on business needs that empower individuals and teams to adapt and reinvent themselves through connection, collaboration, and reskilling will allow for organizations to not only maintain pace, but stay ahead of their markets.

The newly introduced SAP Work Zone for HR built on the SAP Business Technology Platform provides this experience: a one-stop portal that brings together applications from SAP, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, and pluggable components into one, employees can access everything from learning opportunities to planning parental leave. The solution makes it easy to track projects, complete tasks, and keep an eye on progress towards goals and participation in mentoring programs. With the employee in the driver’s seat, SAP Work Zone for HR helps empower people and gives them tools to autonomously upskill, reskill, and collaborate.

When it comes to the future of work, the reality is that things will continue to change. The need to move quickly and make educated decisions will be more pertinent than ever before. To become an intelligent enterprise capable of staying ahead of the market while also making a difference in the world and employee’s lives, it will require a strong level of support through technology and a data-driven approach to drive emerging outcomes.

To find out more about how to leverage SAP technologies to build a more robust and engaged workforce, tune into SAPPHIRE NOW.

Amy Wilson is senior vice president of Products and Design for SAP SuccessFactors.