WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Commerce* for the seventh time. In its latest 2021 report, Gartner assessed solutions from 17 vendors including commerce solutions from SAP.

Brands globally, including appliance manufacturer De’Longhi, nutritional products distributor Kyani and retailer Abrakadabra, have recently selected SAP solutions to help deliver a rich, personalized omnichannel e-commerce experience that is reliable and scales to meet the demands of their customers.

“We believe this latest positioning as a Leader by Gartner is why brands across industries and geographies are turning to SAP to broaden their commerce reach without compromising flexibility,” said Nuno Pedro, global head, Commerce Solutions, SAP. “Digital commerce solutions from SAP enable success across different industries, marketplaces and business models by providing customers enjoyable, individually relevant, in-the-moment experiences.”

Digital commerce solutions from SAP, which include SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Upscale Commerce, help brands convert more customers by turning engagements into personal, shoppable moments. Additional companies that recently chose digital commerce solutions from SAP in the first half of 2021 include the following:

Hangcha Group is one of the largest forklift manufacturers in China and among the top 10 in the world. Hangcha Group chose SAP Commerce Cloud to simplify its front-end sales order intake process and integrate with its back-end digital core system, supporting the group’s business transformation and boosting sales revenue.

JOY, a Swedish fashion retailer, no longer has any physical stores and is instead focusing on e-commerce and personalized fashion advice. Its founders see JOY as a startup building next-generation e-commerce based on AI and slow fashion — a more sustainable alternative with clothes lasting several seasons. JOY is also the first company in the world that has selected the combination of the cloud-based solution SAP Upscale Commerce and the SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement platform.

Perfumes y Esencias Fraiche, a Mexican company specializing in fragrances and essences that serves more than 20 million people through different sales channels, chose SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Marketing Cloud. With these solutions, the company can strengthen its online presence to meet new consumer needs, using a solid digital strategy that enables personalized fragrance sales for its customers and through thousands of distributors.

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG is a leading German manufacturer of electrical connections and components, and a specialist in spring clamps for automation. It recently implemented SAP Commerce Cloud solutions as part of its cloud transformation. With SAP Commerce Cloud integrated with SAP Marketing Cloud and the SAP ERP application, it plans to provide a great e-commerce experience for its business-to-business (B2B) customers.

Wacker Chemie is a leading German player in highly developed specialty products for several industrial sectors. It recently implemented SAP Commerce Cloud as its new B2B e-commerce system to increase sales and improve customer satisfaction.

Digital commerce solutions from SAP are part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which goes beyond traditional CRM solutions by bringing together customer data, experiential and operational data, and machine learning.

To learn more, download a complimentary copy of the report, including Gartner’s in-depth analysis of the digital commerce landscape.

SAP was also recognized for the third consecutive year as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation.** Additionally, Emarsys, now part of SAP, was recently named a Leader for the third time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.***

