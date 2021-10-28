WALLDORF — SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites.1 This is the fourth consecutive year SAP has been positioned as a Leader in this Gartner Magic Quadrant.

The SAP CPQ solution helps streamline the sales-quote-to-cash process, leading to more signed deals, higher margins and a better experience for both sales and customers.

“Customers expect a buying process that is quick and simple, no matter how complicated the product or service might be,” said Sameer Patel, chief marketing and solution officer for SAP Customer Experience. “The last mile of the transaction is extremely critical in the buying process and serves as an opportunity for brands to stand out from the competition and deliver on the customers expectation of a great experience. With SAP CPQ, sales teams and partners have the power to quickly build a quote for the right solution, at the right price, every single time.”

SAP CPQ is part of the SAP Customer Experience portfolio, which goes beyond traditional CRM solutions by bringing together customer data, experiential and operational data, and machine learning. SAP Customer Experience offers organizations a complete platform to address all customer interactions using a common data model and functionality from commerce, marketing, sales and service to address their business needs.

Recently, SAP was also named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce2 for the seventh time and as a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Force Automation3 for the third consecutive year. Additionally, Emarsys, now part of SAP, was recently named a Leader for the third time in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.4

