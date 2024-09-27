Since last year’s SAP Customer Experience LIVE event, we’ve introduced over 600 features, driving AI innovation and long-lasting success for our customers. At this year’s event, our customers shared their AI and CX success stories, showcasing how they’re winning customer loyalty in today’s competitive market.

While we have more exciting innovations to share, we’ve dedicated this event to celebrating our customers’ achievements.

AI Meets CX: Personalized, Engaging Experiences

In a fast-paced market, delivering the right message at the right time is crucial. When AI meets CX, businesses can create personalized, engaging experiences at every touchpoint. But these seamless experiences require a blend of people, processes, and technology, supported by integrated data.

Intelligent Customer Journeys with Business AI

At SAP CX LIVE in 2024, Christian Klein, CEO and member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, emphasized the transformation of customer experience through business AI, moving from reactive to proactive engagement and AI-driven insights. Companies like the San Jose Sharks are leveraging AI to drive personalized experiences and exceptional customer value.

The Pillars of Intelligent CX SAP prioritizes responsible innovation, especially in handling customer data and interactions. Our AI solutions are built on trust, privacy, ethics, and security, helping to ensure businesses can confidently leverage these tools to their full potential. These are the four key pillars of intelligent CX: Connected: Seamlessly unite operational and experience data to deliver delightful experiences across the back and front office while safeguarding your TCO.

Seamlessly unite operational and experience data to deliver delightful experiences across the back and front office while safeguarding your TCO. Insightful: Turn data into proactive and contextual insights that drive real business outcomes with meaningful generative AI capabilities.

Turn data into proactive and contextual insights that drive real business outcomes with meaningful generative AI capabilities. Adaptive: Experiment with agility using our hybrid composability approach and extend SAP’s core capabilities with pre-integrated, certified partner solutions.

Experiment with agility using our hybrid composability approach and extend SAP’s core capabilities with pre-integrated, certified partner solutions. Industry-Tailored: Apply deep industry context and knowledge coupled with our rich partner ecosystem to tailor SAP CX solutions to your industry’s unique needs.

San Jose Sharks: MVP Experiences

The San Jose Sharks are embracing digitalization and AI to create MVP experiences throughout the customer journey. By integrating vast amounts of data from various sources such as hockey games, concerts, food, and merchandising, they form a holistic view of their customers. The Sharks’ use of SAP CX solutions, including SAP Emarsys Customer Engagement, SAP Sales Cloud, SAP CX AI Toolkit, SAP Customer Data Platform, and SAP Customer Data Cloud, significantly enhanced customer engagement. This strategic approach led to impressive results, with season membership renewal rates increasing to 87% and open rates soaring from 26% to 80%.

Online Metals: AI as a Game Changer

Greg Raece, president of Online Metals, believes that AI will revolutionize the company’s sales approach. With a diverse customer base ranging from hobbyists to Fortune 500 companies, Online Metals is constantly evolving to meet emerging trends and ensure customers receive the right materials quickly and hassle-free. Raece firmly believes that AI will change the way Online Metals sells to customers. To better engage customers and enhance its online merchandising and sales strategies, Online Metals has joined forces with SAP. Using SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Emarsys Customer Enagement, it successfully increased conversions, average order value, and website traffic.

Unleash Potential with a Harmonized Suite

Captivating customer experiences require visibility into the back office, front office, and everywhere in between. Companies like Universal Destinations & Experiences benefit from the seamless integration of SAP CX solutions with existing ERP systems, helping to enhance overall customer experience.

Universal Destinations & Experiences: Omnichannel Excellence

For Universal Destinations & Experiences, making people happy is priority number one.

When planning its new resort in Beijing, China, Universal wanted to focus on the full guest journey – before, during, and after their visit. It needed a scalable platform with true omnichannel capabilities to support its diverse business, including theme parks, food, and retail. By leveraging SAP S/4HANA with SAP Commerce Cloud, Universal is creating a seamless and immersive experience for millions of guests, allowing them to live out their movie dreams.

Nokia: Elevating Wireless Technology

Nokia, once known for its iconic phones, now leads in telecommunications innovation and is partnering with NASA to further advance wireless technology. To ensure efficiency and accuracy in delivering complex solutions, Nokia digitized its order management processes. By integrating SAP S/4HANA with SAP Commerce Cloud and SAP Order Management Services, Nokia achieved faster deliveries, precise invoicing, and seamless billing, securing a competitive edge and driving ongoing success.

MACO Group: Efficient Sales Transformation

With thousands of global customers and 25,000 products associated with 40,000 components, door and window seller MACO Group has a wealth of data. The construction industry has been disrupted by global events, prompting MACO to digitize its operations for more efficient and effective sales. MACO’s transformation involved combining its SAP S/4HANA and CRM capabilities with SAP Sales Cloud, enabling it to move faster and with greater accuracy.

As of July 15, new customers can get 15 licenses to accelerate sales processes and drive growth with AI-driven CX Learn more

New Strategic Partnerships

SAP CX solutions continue to help add value and bring business AI to life through innovative collaboration and integration. At SAP CX LIVE in 2024, we announced two new partnerships with Gainsight and ChannelEngine.

By integrating SAP Sales Cloud with Gainsight, companies can unify data and intelligence for a comprehensive customer view and a seamless journey. With human-first AI capabilities, automation, and standardized workflows, Gainsight and SAP customers can dedicate more time to clients and less to administrative tasks. Learn more.

The integration between ChannelEngine and SAP Order Management Services can enable merchants to increase revenue and profitability by automating and optimizing third-party marketplace operations. SAP users can now effortlessly activate over 950 new sales channels and expand into global markets. Learn more.

A Future-Ready CX with SAP

SAP customers are rapidly leveraging AI-powered solutions to create superior customer experiences, improve operational efficiency, and drive business growth. By integrating SAP into their operations, they are driving innovation and achieving measurable success.

Our approach is simple yet powerful: connected, insightful, adaptive, and industry-tailored. By prioritizing responsible innovation, especially in handling customer data and interactions, we can ensure our AI solutions are built on trust, privacy, ethics, and security. I’m proud that SAP is integral to our customers’ achievements, and the SAP CX team remains committed to delivering products and features that drive outcomes and delightful customer experiences.

I invite you to view the full SAP CX LIVE in 2024 event and stay tuned for more innovations.

Ritu Bhargava is president and chief product officer for SAP Industries and Customer Experience.