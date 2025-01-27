Cirque du Soleil’s Leap into the Future: Elevating Creativity and Efficiency with RISE with SAP

In the world of entertainment, few names evoke as much awe and admiration as Cirque du Soleil. Renowned for pushing the boundaries of acrobatics, storytelling, and visual artistry, Cirque du Soleil is the embodiment of human creativity at its peak.

But behind the scenes, there is a complex and high-stakes orchestration of operations that enables Cirque to dazzle audiences worldwide, night after night. Managing this level of precision, logistics, and international expansion requires a solid technological foundation. To achieve this, Cirque du Soleil has turned to RISE with SAP to support its digital transformation and modernize its core operation and ensure its creative magic continues to soar.

As we partner with Cirque du Soleil on this transformative journey, I am excited to share how this leap into the future is empowering the company to streamline its global operations, make smarter decisions, and focus even more on what they do best: delivering unforgettable experiences for millions of fans around the world.

The Vision

Cirque du Soleil wanted to address an internal technology debt and rebuild its technical foundation in the cloud while adding valuable insights for optimal decision-making. The costume production was particularly at risk because of older home-made applications managing costumes forecast and inventory. These systems were like worn-out safety nets — functional but increasingly risky for an organization performing at such a high level.

Cirque needed to streamline operations, to integrate live data into one single repository, provide actionable insights for faster decision-making, and reduce the time and cost associated with maintaining custom solutions. This transformation wasn’t just about patching holes; it was about constructing a robust digital infrastructure capable of supporting Cirque’s ambitious business strategy while safeguarding its creative edge.

Why SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Operating on a global stage with performances spanning continents and multiple touring shows, Cirque needed a unified system capable of supporting its multifaceted operations with elegance and efficiency.

The RISE with SAP offering became the perfect partner in this endeavor. By bundling the right tools, infrastructure, and industry best practices, RISE with SAP enabled Cirque to swiftly and securely migrate its core processes to the cloud. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition as the digital core, the organization now benefits from:

Real-time Insights : The real-time analytics in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition offer Cirque’s decision-makers instant visibility into key metrics such as ticket sales, supply chain efficiency, and workforce allocation. This clarity allows them to orchestrate their operations with precision.

: The real-time analytics in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition offer Cirque’s decision-makers instant visibility into key metrics such as ticket sales, supply chain efficiency, and workforce allocation. This clarity allows them to orchestrate their operations with precision. Enhanced Efficiency : Cirque du Soleil manages a vast network of suppliers, costumes, sets, and other resources across multiple venues. With the powerful centralized capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, the organization has streamlined procurement, inventory management, and logistics, enabling cost savings and faster responsiveness.

: Cirque du Soleil manages a vast network of suppliers, costumes, sets, and other resources across multiple venues. With the powerful centralized capabilities of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, the organization has streamlined procurement, inventory management, and logistics, enabling cost savings and faster responsiveness. Sustainable Growth: Moving operations to the cloud supports Cirque’s environmental initiatives by reducing energy consumption and physical infrastructure, aligning with its commitment to sustainable entertainment.

The organization’s transformation journey is more than an upgrade; it’s a reinvention, a comprehensive reevaluation of business processes and strategic goals, enabling Cirque du Soleil to not only streamline costs, but also become more sustainable and future-ready.

Accelerating Creativity Through Technology

At Cirque du Soleil, the cast and crew bring magic to life, a delicate dance between imagination and execution. But it is technology that enables the artistry to flourish on a global scale. This transformation is not just about streamlining the back-office processes; it’s about giving time and resources back to what matters most: creativity.

The seamless integration of SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with Cirque’s existing technologies has empowered the organization to plan, create, and execute performances with unprecedented efficiency. The company can now run “what-if” simulations to assess scenarios for tour planning, optimize budgets for show development, and maximize performance space utilization — all supported by data-driven insights.

Looking Ahead

Cirque du Soleil’s journey with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and RISE with SAP is like walking a tightrope between tradition and innovation: a delicate balance that creates something extraordinary. In the coming years, we will continue working with Cirque du Soleil to explore new ways to innovate, from leveraging AI-driven insights to crafting personalized customer experiences that deepen audience engagements.

Just as every performance begins with meticulous preparation but ends in spontaneous applause, Cirque’s digital transformation is setting the stage for limitless possibilities. As we look toward the future, SAP remains committed to empowering companies like Cirque du Soleil to reach new heights in their digital transformations. It is an honor to play a part in Cirque’s story, helping the organization turn data into an enabler of creativity and efficiency.

In this partnership between artistry and technology, one thing remains certain: the future of Cirque du Soleil will be as awe-inspiring as the magic created on stage.

Jan Gilg is president and chief product officer of Cloud ERP at SAP.