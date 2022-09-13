SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Surpasses 5,000 Customers

SAP SuccessFactors has been innovating in the cloud and helping organizations worldwide elevate their people for over 20 years. We were one of the first companies to build performance management software, and soon after SAP acquired SuccessFactors in 2012, we launched SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to provide a robust core human resources (HR) solution in the cloud.

At SuccessConnect today, we announced an incredible milestone: more than 5,000 customers are now using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central!

This milestone is a celebration of our vast and diverse customer community of people and culture leaders. They are leading their own people transformation strategies while pushing the industry and our product teams to continuously improve how organizations can deliver the best possible experience for their people. And in many cases, the unsung heroes responsible for helping people and organizations navigate change.

The community of SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central customers is made up of organizations of all sizes, industries, and regions – including Telefónica, BAC Credomatic, Heineken N.V., Paramount, and Coles Group, to name a few.

Unmatched Scalability to Help Customers Manage Global Workforces

We know that organizations face ever-changing global and local regulations with increased complexity. SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central provides the foundation for organizations to truly transform how they manage, develop, and nurture their workforce. It is a hub where all things people and talent come together: employee data, compliance capabilities, employee self-service tools, organizational insights, and more. And it has unmatched scalability and reach, with availability in 45 languages and localization frameworks in more than 100 countries and territories.

When Whirlpool Corporation implemented SAP SuccessFactors solutions, including SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, it was able to build a single integrated HR suite that delivers global talent insights, implementing 130 standard global processes and reducing HR operating costs in the U.S. by over 20% after the first year.

“SAP SuccessFactors is a truly strong best-of-breed HR solution,” said Marc Farrugia, senior vice president of Culture and Innovation at Sun Communities, a leading owner and operator of manufactured housing communities and RV resorts in the U.S. and Canada. “We realized soon after deployment that the value is easily extensible, and over time have seen how well it supports far-reaching business accomplishments year after year.”

The Foundation for More Sustainable Workforces

The flexible, global, core HR functionality provided by SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central is the foundation for organizations to build a more sustainable workforce. With centralized employee data, leaders can connect and extend their people strategy throughout the rest of the organization with solutions like SAP Fieldglass and SAP S/4 HANA. Today, we also announced several new advancements to the SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite to help organizations transform how they can use data to help ensure that their employees and teams are skilled and aligned to organizational needs.

MOD Pizza LLC, a growing pizza chain across the U.S., chose SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA Cloud to move to a people-centric and cloud-based approach for HR and the broader business.

“For MOD Pizza, providing exceptional employee experiences is key to driving workforce engagement and business success,” said Tara Gambill, senior director of Enterprise Systems for MOD Pizza LLC. “People data is the lifeblood of the system. With intelligent technologies from SAP, we can create integration end to end, and leverage that data to get people connected and productive faster.”

Moving to the Cloud to Elevate People and Culture

Recognizing the flexibility and agility provided by cloud technology, there is steady momentum around organizations migrating from on-premise SAP ERP Human Capital Management (SAP ERP HCM) solutions to SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central. As of today, tha new self-service tool SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors is generally available for SAP ERP HCM customers to help prepare this transition. The tool provides insights on customers’ current on-premise landscape — including implementation functionalities, customizations, number of interfaces, and existing data footprints — so they can create an informed migration strategy.

Organizations like Microsoft and Insight Enterprises have experienced firsthand the benefits of moving to the cloud , including faster time to innovation, a holistic, up-to-date view of the workforce, built-in mobile functionality, and the flexibility to run a more agile, sustainable business.

SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors is the latest effort to help our on-premise customers move to the cloud. With the SAP HXM Movement program, we have increased investment into SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central with a focus on the need of SAP ERP HCM customers. We continue to work on enhanced data and process integration between on premise and cloud to meet the needs of customers, and we are accelerating investments in SAP SuccessFactors Time Management and SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central Payroll solutions. And with RISE with SAP for Human Experience Management, we deliver transformation as a service to provide the solutions, services, and flexibility to streamline the journey to the cloud.

“SAP SuccessFactors has made concerted efforts to provide increased transparency and accountability in the implementation process,” said Bonnie Tinder, founder at Raven Intelligence, an independent review site that helps enterprise software organizations make informed decisions about their implementation partner based on verified customer reviews. “To realize the value of any software investment, you need a successful implementation and a quality implementation partner. SAP SuccessFactors partner-led projects reviewed on RavenIntel.com have shown solid performance in overall satisfaction, on-time and on-budget delivery as well as project team quality.”

With more than 5,000 customers using SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, we are grateful for the continued feedback, co-innovation, and collaboration across this growing community!

Hear about how organizations are leveraging SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central to transform their people and culture strategies at SuccessConnect.

Maryann Abbajay is chief revenue officer for SAP SuccessFactors.